Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Position Reduced by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 387,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,102 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.24% of Nordstrom worth $14,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 59.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 18,599 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter worth approximately $7,133,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 93.8% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 10,736 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 36.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 171,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 45,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter worth approximately $516,000. 59.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JWN. TheStreet raised shares of Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.31.

In related news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $650,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JWN opened at $26.71 on Monday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $46.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,671.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.42 and a 200-day moving average of $33.99.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.62) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.