Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report issued on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.02. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.04 EPS.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NOG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

NYSEAMERICAN:NOG opened at $26.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.76. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $26.02.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $225.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.16 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 387.23% and a negative return on equity of 102.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter valued at $370,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter valued at $476,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter valued at $502,000. Finally, X Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 27.5% in the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 15,050 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. 64.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.89%.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.