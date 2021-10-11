Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Stock Position Lifted by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,301 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 41,900 shares during the period. Northern Oil and Gas makes up approximately 0.8% of Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOG traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.56. 75,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,323. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $26.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -2.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.76.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 387.23% and a negative return on equity of 102.70%. The firm had revenue of $225.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.16 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently 9.89%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America began coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

