Northern Oil and Gas Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 8,356 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 672% compared to the average daily volume of 1,082 call options.

NOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after buying an additional 2,092,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 210.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,561,127 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,866 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 26.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,315,310 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,859,000 after purchasing an additional 688,075 shares in the last quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 2.3% during the second quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 3,137,591 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,168,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 28.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,267,567 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,166,000 after purchasing an additional 507,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

NOG traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,572,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,344. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -2.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.76. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $26.88.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.23. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 102.70% and a negative net margin of 387.23%. The business had revenue of $225.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.89%.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

