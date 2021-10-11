Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 122,672 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 7,586.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 122,672 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.06% of Huntsman worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Huntsman in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 173.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 29.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Shares of HUN stock opened at $31.95 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.58. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.36. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.59 and a fifty-two week high of $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company’s revenue was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HUN shares. TheStreet upgraded Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.