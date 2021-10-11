Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 2,100 Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $3,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYT. Proequities Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 288.0% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 97 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 154.2% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000.

BATS:IYT opened at $253.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $251.26 and its 200-day moving average is $259.54. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 1-year low of $157.65 and a 1-year high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

