Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 6,317 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,317 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 310.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

O has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $67.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.45. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $72.75. The company has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 67.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 83.48%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

