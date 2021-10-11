Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 70,415 Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,415 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.60% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust worth $3,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 8.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 12.8% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,612 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 12.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 40.8% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 6,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 5.8% in the second quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 39,053 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVN stock opened at $13.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.05. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $14.40.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.0477 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

