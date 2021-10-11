Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,079,435,000 after buying an additional 340,386 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,306,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,774,307,000 after buying an additional 953,893 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,666,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $876,395,000 after buying an additional 179,132 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,635,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $871,459,000 after buying an additional 92,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,022,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $778,829,000 after buying an additional 123,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 8,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.69.

Shares of ADI opened at $168.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.64 and a 1-year high of $178.84.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.21%.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

