Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,839 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEP. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,293,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,626,000 after purchasing an additional 76,408 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $668,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 78,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,627,000 after purchasing an additional 31,310 shares during the period. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.99.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total transaction of $171,759.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AEP opened at $83.58 on Monday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $94.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.50. The stock has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

