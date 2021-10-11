Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.35% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IVOV stock opened at $163.40 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.26 and a 200 day moving average of $162.27. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $106.93 and a 1 year high of $170.33.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.