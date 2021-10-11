Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) by 1,070.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,534 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.88% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF worth $3,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 31.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 85.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the first quarter valued at $469,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the second quarter valued at $630,000.

Shares of RWK stock opened at $89.20 on Monday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.96 and a fifty-two week high of $97.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.04.

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

