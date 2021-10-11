Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 15,535 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 139.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,535 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 10,131 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 126,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,148,000 after purchasing an additional 24,946 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on NUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.25.

In other news, CFO James D. Frias sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total transaction of $6,501,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $437,109.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 139,814 shares of company stock valued at $15,115,839 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NUE opened at $97.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.38. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $128.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.