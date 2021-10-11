Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 27,774 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,774 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.96% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,235 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 7,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MQT opened at $14.50 on Monday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

