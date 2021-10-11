Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 647 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 178,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,141,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth $13,383,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 28.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 22.3% in the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 275.4% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 163,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,398,000 after purchasing an additional 119,818 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.65.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $194.72 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.71. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $127.78 and a one year high of $213.68. The company has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

In related news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $749,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $724,339.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,949,461.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,742 shares of company stock worth $5,456,913. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

