Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 220.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,801 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $3,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Sara Bay Financial purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $16.07 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.16. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $16.12. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of -23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The company’s revenue was up 320.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.24%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.93.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

