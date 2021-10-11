Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,490 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,401,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,606,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,662,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,260,000 after buying an additional 506,730 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 211.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 265,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,624,000 after buying an additional 179,860 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,759,000.

ACWX opened at $55.71 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.86 and a 200-day moving average of $57.05. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $44.73 and a 52 week high of $59.19.

