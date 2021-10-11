Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Stock Position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.16% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $3,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RODM. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

NYSEARCA:RODM opened at $30.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.99. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $31.96.

