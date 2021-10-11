Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $2.56 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.11% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 273.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 149.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $88.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.82 and its 200-day moving average is $87.63. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $59.49 and a twelve month high of $91.98.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

