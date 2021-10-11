Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $2.64 Million Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its stake in Marriott International by 32.9% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Marriott International by 4.4% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 391,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,414,000 after buying an additional 16,660 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 46.0% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 488,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,692,000 after buying an additional 153,965 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.7% during the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MAR opened at $157.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.20 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.92 and a 52-week high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $805,311.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $2,072,052.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,760 shares of company stock worth $5,308,670. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.93.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

