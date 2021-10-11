Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $2.78 Million Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 318.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,235 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,062,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,684,000 after purchasing an additional 266,566 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,972,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,059 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,968,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,011,000 after acquiring an additional 314,801 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,110,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,096,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,892,000 after buying an additional 44,691 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.94, for a total value of $749,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 210,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,522,391.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,778,068 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $240.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $250.43 and its 200 day moving average is $223.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $76.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $121.91 and a one year high of $263.92.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

HCA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $293.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.67.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.