Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $3.07 Million Stock Holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,867,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,477,000 after acquiring an additional 75,181 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 21.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 402,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000,000 after buying an additional 70,297 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 376,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,283,000 after buying an additional 62,182 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 267,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,514,000 after buying an additional 33,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 78.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 158,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,247,000 after buying an additional 69,661 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $66.16 on Monday. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $26.91 and a 1-year high of $34.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.09.

