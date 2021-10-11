Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 145.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 107.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CB opened at $182.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $80.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.28. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $116.50 and a 1 year high of $187.90.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. Chubb’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.92, for a total transaction of $959,991.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,387,688.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,825,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,188 shares of company stock worth $10,920,772. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.56.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

