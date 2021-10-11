Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $3,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPHQ. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 63.6% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 92.2% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 65.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $49.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.14. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $51.32.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

