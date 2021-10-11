Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,548 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 427.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period.

SPDW stock opened at $36.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.01. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

