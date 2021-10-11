Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $3,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 7,723.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,966,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 1,941,716 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 209.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,062,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $269,092,000 after buying an additional 1,396,465 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,042,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $657,733,000 after buying an additional 944,919 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,759,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $546,813,000 after buying an additional 728,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,730,000. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $126.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $86.51 and a one year high of $140.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

ALL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. cut their target price on shares of The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.62.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

