Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 1,778 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $3,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,187,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670,450 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,869,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,272,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,363 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 29,412,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,092,000 after purchasing an additional 952,710 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,268,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,181,000 after purchasing an additional 701,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 17,183,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,099,000 after acquiring an additional 719,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 902 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total transaction of $70,319.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $182,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 514,061 shares of company stock valued at $37,643,972 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SCHW stock opened at $77.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.02. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $37.01 and a 1-year high of $77.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $139.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.05.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on The Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.94.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

