Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 24,686 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,686 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.30% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, RHS Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $229,000.

LRGF stock opened at $42.85 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.86 and a 200-day moving average of $42.91. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.55 and a fifty-two week high of $45.12.

