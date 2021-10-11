Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on MPC. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

MPC stock opened at $65.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $26.77 and a 12-month high of $65.26. The stock has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.94 and its 200 day moving average is $58.14.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.33) EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.