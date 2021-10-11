NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Shares Down 2.9%

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) shares fell 2.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $57.11 and last traded at $57.18. 2,654 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 293,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.87.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NWE. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NorthWestern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.83.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.94 and its 200-day moving average is $63.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.00.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $298.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.31 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.03%.

In other news, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total transaction of $127,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $185,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,100 shares of company stock worth $381,955. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the first quarter worth about $8,166,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in NorthWestern by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 542,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,338,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its position in NorthWestern by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 44,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in NorthWestern by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

