NOV (NYSE:NOV) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Morgan Stanley

NOV (NYSE:NOV) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NOV. COKER & PALMER raised shares of NOV from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.23.

Get NOV alerts:

NYSE:NOV opened at $14.62 on Monday. NOV has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $18.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 2.31.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. NOV had a negative net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Equities analysts forecast that NOV will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NOV by 111.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 66,949 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of NOV by 229.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of NOV during the first quarter worth about $596,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of NOV by 34.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 537,523 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 139,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NOV by 31.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,441 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 10,693 shares during the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV Company Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.