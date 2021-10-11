Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Position Increased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,664,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,097 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.11% of Novo Nordisk A/S worth $223,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 19,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $98.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.80. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $63.22 and a 52-week high of $107.24.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.72% and a net margin of 34.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.5571 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 27.90%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

