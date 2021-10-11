NuCypher (NU) Price Reaches $0.29

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. One NuCypher coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000510 BTC on popular exchanges. NuCypher has a market cap of $196.09 million and approximately $27.86 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NuCypher has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NuCypher alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00046349 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $117.79 or 0.00208122 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.62 or 0.00096503 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

NuCypher Coin Profile

NuCypher (CRYPTO:NU) is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,305,430,101 coins and its circulating supply is 679,750,000 coins. The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

Buying and Selling NuCypher

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuCypher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuCypher using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NuCypher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuCypher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.