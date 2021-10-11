Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Acquired by Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 61.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,294 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 2,177,681.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,880,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879,740 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Nutrien by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,802,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,902 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Nutrien by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,267,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,063 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,045,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,050 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 368.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,973,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Shares of NTR stock traded up $1.80 on Monday, hitting $71.99. 50,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,900,729. The stock has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.53 and a 200 day moving average of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $37.79 and a 12 month high of $70.43.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). Nutrien had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.22%.

NTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Susquehanna upgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.77.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.