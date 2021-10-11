Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Sets New 52-Week High at $71.90

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $71.90 and last traded at $71.78, with a volume of 21699 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.19.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NTR shares. Susquehanna upgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James downgraded Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.77.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.27. The company has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.22%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Nutrien by 13.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 508,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,381,000 after acquiring an additional 60,196 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,483,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 82.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 20,011 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 23.0% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 123,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after buying an additional 23,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

