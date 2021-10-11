Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) to Issue $0.62 — Dividend

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) declared a — dividend on Monday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.6214 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th.
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 63.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Shares of JCE remained flat at $$16.61 during mid-day trading on Monday. 745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,997. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $17.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.45.
About Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.
