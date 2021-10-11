NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-four ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $220.22.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $187.50 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $210.10. 269,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,510,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.33. The company has a market capitalization of $523.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.36. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $230.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $212.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.71.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.77%.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $78,856,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total value of $2,034,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 430,000 shares of company stock worth $85,257,700 over the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,835 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,794,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,452 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,706,711 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,445,195,000 after buying an additional 186,152 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.