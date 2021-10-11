NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stake Cut by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,607 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 26,120 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.05% of NXP Semiconductors worth $28,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 363.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXPI opened at $190.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $126.80 and a 12-month high of $228.72.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $213.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

In related news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total transaction of $211,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 25,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $5,822,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,230,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,305 shares of company stock valued at $40,960,161 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

