Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Shares Gap Down to $28.00

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.00, but opened at $26.90. Nyxoah shares last traded at $27.00, with a volume of 1,600 shares changing hands.

NYXH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.46.

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

