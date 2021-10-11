Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) Trading 0.8% Higher

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR)’s stock price traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.85 and last traded at $17.85. 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.70.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.03. The stock has a market cap of $47.71 million, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.76.

Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.78 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th.

About Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR)

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers mobile banking, online bill pay, remote deposit, checking, savings and mortgage, insurance, lending, and wealth management services. The company was founded on March 2, 2007 and is headquartered in Oak Ridge, NC.

