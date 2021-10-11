Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Tops $0.21

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 11th. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. One Oasis Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000369 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a market cap of $317.86 million and approximately $113.38 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Telos (TLOS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000030 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000449 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 39.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

