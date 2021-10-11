Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) is Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) by 2,953.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,545 shares during the quarter. Oasis Petroleum makes up 1.2% of Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of Oasis Petroleum worth $3,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OAS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 10,360.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 369,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,957,000 after buying an additional 366,152 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,412,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 306.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,127,000 after purchasing an additional 141,267 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,243,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OAS traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.62. 2,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,382. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.82. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $107.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $393.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.33 million. Equities research analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

