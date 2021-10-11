Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Shares Sold by Western Asset Management Company LLC

Western Asset Management Company LLC lessened its holdings in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,309 shares during the quarter. Oasis Petroleum comprises approximately 0.6% of Western Asset Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Western Asset Management Company LLC owned 0.43% of Oasis Petroleum worth $8,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OAS. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $2,769,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,052,000 after buying an additional 151,311 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 450,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,261,000 after buying an additional 157,802 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 4,466.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 432,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,505,000 after buying an additional 423,202 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $526,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OAS traded up $0.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $105.83. The company had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,382. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.65.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $393.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.33 million. Equities analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OAS. Truist boosted their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.50.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.