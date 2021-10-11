OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) & Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Head to Head Contrast

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) and OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Suzuki Motor and OC Oerlikon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Suzuki Motor $29.98 billion 0.71 $1.38 billion $11.94 14.48 OC Oerlikon N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Suzuki Motor has higher revenue and earnings than OC Oerlikon.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Suzuki Motor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of OC Oerlikon shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Suzuki Motor has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OC Oerlikon has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Suzuki Motor and OC Oerlikon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Suzuki Motor 6.35% 10.38% 5.20% OC Oerlikon N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Suzuki Motor and OC Oerlikon, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Suzuki Motor 0 1 1 0 2.50 OC Oerlikon 0 2 2 0 2.50

OC Oerlikon has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.63%. Given OC Oerlikon’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OC Oerlikon is more favorable than Suzuki Motor.

Summary

Suzuki Motor beats OC Oerlikon on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Suzuki Motor Company Profile

Suzuki Motor Corp. engages in the research, development, design, manufacture, sale, and distribution of motorcycles, passenger cars, commercial vehicles and special machines. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles, Automobiles and Special Machines. The Motorcycles segment produces and merchandises motorcycles and all terrain vehicles. The Automobiles segment manufactures and sells mini, sub-compact, and standard-sized vehicles. The Special Machines segment includes special and industrial machines such as outboard motors, snowmobile engines, electro-senior vehicles; and houses. The company was founded by Michio Suzuki in October 1909 and is headquartered in Hamamatsu, Japan.

OC Oerlikon Company Profile

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates in Surface Solutions and Manmade Fibers segments. The Surface Solutions segment supplies PVD coatings and other surface technologies for precision components, as well as metalworking and plastics processing tools under the Oerlikon Balzers brand; coating solutions, materials, and equipment for enhancing surfaces under the Oerlikon Metco brand; and industrial additive manufacturing solutions under the Oerlikon AM brand. The Manmade Fibers segment offers filament spinning and winding systems; texturing machines; and bulked continuous filament carpet yarn, staple fiber spinning, and nonwovens and polycondensation solutions under the Oerlikon Barmag, Oerlikon Neumag, and Oerlikon Nonwoven bands. It also provides consulting, engineering, life cycle management, and smart plant solutions. The company serves aerospace, automotive, energy, tooling, general industries, additive manufacturing, manmade fibers, and medical markets. OC Oerlikon Corporation AG was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in PfÃ¤ffikon, Switzerland.

