Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 696.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 82,211 shares during the period. Occidental Petroleum makes up approximately 0.3% of Jump Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 194.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OXY traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,347,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $34.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.04.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 26.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.76) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.02%.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Chazen purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.76 per share, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on OXY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.04.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

