Oddz (ODDZ) Price Hits $0.36 on Top Exchanges

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. One Oddz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000634 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Oddz has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. Oddz has a total market cap of $13.20 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.12 or 0.00061320 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.80 or 0.00125357 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.51 or 0.00079449 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,176.96 or 0.99822168 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,538.62 or 0.06177884 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002994 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,334,284 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

