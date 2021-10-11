ODUWA Price Hits $0.60 on Exchanges (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. During the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 13.9% higher against the dollar. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00001059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $2.53 million and $11,243.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,078.43 or 0.99966387 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00056319 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004476 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 47.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00048024 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005409 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001205 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $287.60 or 0.00503703 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004437 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

