Offshift Hits Market Capitalization of $8.40 Million (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 11th. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $8.40 million and $218,056.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Offshift coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.26 or 0.00003935 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Offshift has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,419.76 or 0.99979113 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00056369 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004508 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 46% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00048386 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005493 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001190 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.79 or 0.00511548 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004485 BTC.

Offshift Coin Profile

Offshift (CRYPTO:XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,715,000 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

