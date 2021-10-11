OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $26.54

Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.54 and last traded at $26.43, with a volume of 444 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.49.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $134.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.80 million. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 12.84%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arctis Global LLC grew its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 6.8% during the first quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 1,915,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,334,000 after purchasing an additional 121,217 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OFG Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 35.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 107,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 28,471 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 981,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,203,000 after buying an additional 18,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in OFG Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

