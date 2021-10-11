Oikos (OKS) Price Hits $0.0058 on Major Exchanges

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 11th. In the last seven days, Oikos has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. Oikos has a market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $7,656.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oikos coin can now be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oikos alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.23 or 0.00062689 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.83 or 0.00126037 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00080052 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,229.45 or 1.00053357 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,495.74 or 0.06220237 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Oikos Profile

Oikos launched on April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 193,042,430 coins and its circulating supply is 182,907,720 coins. Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Oikos is medium.com/@oikoscash . The official website for Oikos is oikos.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Buying and Selling Oikos

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oikos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oikos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oikos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oikos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.